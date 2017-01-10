Ellis Steers Optimum To Inaugural Proto Series Pole

Bradley Ellis scored pole position in the #54 Graff Ginetta G57 ahead of the inaugural 24H Proto Series race today at the Dubai Autodrome. He captured the top spot with a 1:51.136 tour of the circuit in the dying minutes of the hour-long Qualifying session to deny Mike Simpson top honours.

In the end, Ellis’ time was just half a tenth ahead of the#57 Graff Racing G57 which held onto provisional pole for the majority of the session after Simpson’s laid down the gauntlet with a 1:51.194 lap with 40 minutes left.

“Personally I was just out there learning the car, I’m new to the car and the team are too,” admitted Ellis after the session. “Every lap I tried different things and tried to piece it all together and it worked out well.

“It’s a massively fun car to drive.”

After the top two switched around, both Simpson and Robertson tried to answer Ellis’ best time in the final few minutes but couldn’t improve. Ellis’ late time means Simpson and teammate Lawrence Tomlinson will start in second spot, with Charlie Robertson putting the HHC Racing G57 third and on the second row of the grid with a 1:52.066.

Behind, the #52 Century Motorsport and Atech Ginetta G57s made up the remaining spots in the top five respectively; the G57 proving as expected to be the fastest chassis. For the race the three classes will be balanced by pit-stop times, so the winner won’t necessarily be a G57 though, despite its clear pace advantage.

The first non-G57 on the screens was the Kox Racing Ligier JS P3 of Peter Kox and Nico Pronk, which after Kox’s fastest lap of 1:54.675, secured sixth spot for the race. The other P3 car which took part – Graff’s Ligier – ended up ninth.

Avelon Formula meanwhile, topped the times in the CN class, Ivan Bellarosa in the #45 Wolf the quickest driver in the session. His best time was a 1:55.803, a second quicker than the second CN runner, which in the end was the #85 Krafft Racing Norma of François Kirmann, Daniel Kirmann and Jean-Charles Perrin. Third on the grid was the sister Krafft Norma of David Cristini, Max Bortolami and Régis Tref, which will start from 12th overall.

Of the 18 cars originally entered, only 15 took part in the session. The IDEC Sport CN Ligier failed to make it out for the session, the #68 V8 Racing Renault R.S.01 is a no-show in the paddock and the #52 Simpson Motorsport G57 has had to undergo an engine change; the car sick after being fired up initially before Free Practice 1.

Today’s three hour race will start at 14:00 local time in the UAE, ahead of Races 2 and 3 tomorrow at o9:00am and 16:00pm respectively.