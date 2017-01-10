Heinemeier Hansson & Canal Join Rebellion For WEC

Rebellion Racing has announced that Danish driver Heinemeier Hansson and Frenchman Julien Canal will complete its FIA WEC LMP2 driver lineup for the upcoming 2017 season.

Heinemeier Hansson will share one of the team’s brand new Oreca 07s, the #13, with previously announced drivers’ Nelson Piquet Jnr and Mathias Beche, while Canal will team up with Bruno Senna and Nicolas Prost in the #31.

Canal and Heinemeier Hansson are of course no strangers to endurance racing.

Canal won the WEC GTE Am championship in 2012 and the 2015 WEC LMP2 championship and has raced at Le Mans seven times, taking GT class wins on three occasions.

David Heinemeier Hansson meanwhile has also been a regular of the FIA WEC for the last four years. David finished the 2013 FIA WEC in second place of the LMP2 drivers classification, and won the GTE Am title with Aston Martin in 2014. At Le Mans 24 Hours, David won the GTE-AM class in 2013 with AMR too.

“Rebellion Racing is a leading team and as soon as they announced their LMP2 program I contacted them,” said Canal. “In addition, I know many drivers in the team who are also my friends and I had for several years positive feedback on the value of the team.

“After winning the FIA WEC LMP2 in 2015, my desire to return to this championship was very high and I wanted to come back with a strong team, a team with the will to win and positive vibe. I cannot wait to drive the new Oreca “07” LMP2 car. I know Bruno Senna, we get on very well, and with Nico our friendly relationship goes back for many years, I’m looking forward to sharing this car with them both.

“A great 2017 season awaits us !”

“I couldn’t wish for a better team to begin my fifth full season in the FIA WEC and my sixth crack at the 24 hours of Le Mans,” Heinemeier Hansson added. “The competition is tougher than ever in LMP2, the cars are more exciting than ever, and together we will be ready as a team.”

Rebellion’s P2 programme in 2017 also includes a previously revealed North American Endurance Cup campaign with a single car, which begins at the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship-opening Daytona 24 Hours on January 28th and 29th.

The opening round of the FIA WEC meanwhile is once again at Silverstone, and will run on the 16th of April.