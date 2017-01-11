ABG Motorsport To Run Ligier JS P3 In British LMP3 Cup

ABG Motorpsort will field a Ligier JS P3 for three-time GT Cup champion Jim Geddie and his son former British GT Champion, Glynn Geddie in the new British LMP3 Cup Championship.

“I’m really looking forward to racing the Ligier JS P3”, said Glynn Geddie. “It’s a great car and we both loved testing it at Snetterton. I can’t wait to go racing again. The British LMP3 series will be a great first step on the journey to ELMS and hopefully the Le Mans 24 Hours.”

The Cheshire-based ABG team is hugely experienced racing in the UK. The outfit is race and championship winners in British GT, Porsche Carrera Cup, British Touring Car Championship and the GT Cup.

“I tested the Ligier JS P3 at Snetterton and loved it”, said Jim Geddie. “It will be a new challenge for me racing prototypes when I’m so used to GT3 cars, but I’m looking forward to taking it on. The new British LMP3 series is great for drivers like me who have an ambition to race in the European Le Mans Series or even at Le Mans, but all at sensible set up and running costs.”

The LMP3 Cup – which recently announced its status as an ACO-endorsed championship – will hold its first competitive on 22nd April at Donington Park and will visit four UK circuits, with races on three British Grand Prix circuit configurations, as well as a special round at Spa Francorchamps in June.