Dubai 24 Hour Preview, Part 2: GT4 & Other Notables

Here’s DSC’s look at the remaining teams in the 98-strong field for the 2017 Dubai 24 Hours, outside of the A6 GT3 classes.

Part 1 can be found HERE >>>

SP3-GT4 (20 cars)

SP3-GT4 – 86 – PROsport Performance – Jörg Viebahn, Jan Kasperlik, Arno Klasen – Porsche Cayman PRO4

SP3-GT4 – 111 – track-club – Glenn Sherwood, Adam Balon, Adam Knight, Jamie Stanley – Lotus Evora GT4

SP3-GT4 – 114 – JR Motorsport – Bob Herber, Harry Hilders, Gijs Bessem, Bas Schouten – BMW E90

SP3-GT4 – 118 – JR Motorsport – BMW M3 F80 Endurance

SP3-GT4 – 123 – Nissan GT Academy Team RJN – Jann Mardenborough, Ricardo Sanchez, Romain Sarazin, Johnny Guindi – Nissan 370Z GT4

SP3-GT4 – 178 – CWS – Colin White, Tom Hibbert, Mike Simpson – Ginetta G55 GT4

SP3-GT4 – 229 – Century Motorsport – Nathan Freke, Ben Green, Aiden Moffat, Jack Mitchell – Ginetta G55 GT4

SP3-GT4 – 231 – Optimum Motorsport – Stewart Linn, Ade Barwick, Dan O’Brien, William Moore – Ginetta G55 GT4

SP3-GT4 – 240 – FACH AUTO TECH – Marco Zolin, Philipp Schnyder, Michael Hirschmann, Heinz Arnold, Tomoyuki Takizawa – Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

SP3-GT4 – 241 – ALFAB Racing – Erik Behrens, Daniel Roos, Anders Levin, Fredrik Ros – Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

SP3-GT4 – 242 – Manthey Racing – Heinz Schmersal, Friedhelm Mihm, Markus von Oeynhausen, Wolfgang Kemper, Sebastian Kemper – Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR

SP3-GT4 – 243 – Black Falcon – Aurel Schoeller – Fidel Leib – Gabriele Piana – Mustafa Mehmet Kaya – Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

SP3-GT4 – 245 – Slidesports Pallex – Dave Fairbrother, Jamie Dawson, Nigel Armstrong, Wayne Marrs, Chris Jones – Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

SP3-GT4 – 246 – Reiter Engineering – Caitlin Wood, Anna Rathe, Naomi Schiff, Marylin Niederhauser – KTM X-BOW GT4 (2000cc)

SP3-GT4 – 249 – Rotek Racing – OCC Lasik Racing – Derek Welch, Jeffrey Stammer, Mathew Keegan – Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

SP3-GT4 – 250 – Rotek Racing – James Maguire, Roy Block, John Schauerman, Nico Rondet, Ian James – Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

SP3-GT4 – 267 – GDL Racing Team Asia – Jonathan Hui, Frank Yu, Antares Au, Kevin Wing King Tse – Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR

SP3-GT4 – 340 – Bucketlist Racing – Kris Budnik, Uli Sanne, Theo van Vuuren RSA Greg Wilson, Darren Winterboer – BMW F30 340i

SP3-GT4 – 401 – Schubert Motorsport – Ricky Collard, Jens Klingmann, Jörg Müller – BMW M4 GT4

SP3-GT4 – 777 – Schwede Motorsport – Phillip Bethke, Bertram Hornung, Norbert Kraft, Hans Sadler – Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR

At 20 cars, GT4 division set for the Dubai 24 Hours reflects the categories continued growth across the world. It’s a very competitive selection of cars and drivers, entered by a very capable set of teams.

10 Porsche Caymans are due to make the start, making up half the class. PROsport’s independently developed Cayman accounts for one of them with the other nine the official works-developed car. A potential additional driver on the cards for this one.

The major names here come in the form of Manthey Racing and Black Falcon, both of which are entering a single Cayman apiece.

Outside of the Porsches, Nissan GT Academy Team RJN is bringing its latest winner along for a traditional first big race. This year it’s Mexican Johnny Guindi who won the annual competition. He’ll have the chance to drive with fellow graduates Ricardo Sanchez, Romain Sarazin and Jann Mardenborough. RJN’s 370Z GT4 is always a solid bet for a good result in this one. But will we see the effort again in future years?

The class also featured a trio of GT4 Ginettas, run by British outfits. Colin White Motorsport will have Ginetta Factory Driver Mike Simpson aboard its G55 GT4, to join White himself and Tom Hibbert.

British GT regulars Century Motorsport and Optimum Motorsport make up the remaining pair of G55s entered, bringing a selection of UK talent to the race. Among them are Nathan Freke and Jack Mitchell for Century and Will Moore and Ade Barwick for Optimum. Both could be real players in the class.

Of the other entrants, Schubert Motorsport will compete with the brand new BMW M4 GT4 with Ricky Collard, Jens Klingmann and Jorg Muller – this the first race start for the new factory developed car, bound for an important part of BMW’s customer racing product line.

track-club meanwhile bring a lone Lotus Evora and Reiter Engineering’s garage will feature a KTM X-BOW entered in GT4; its other in the race will run in SP2.

The rest

SPX – 10 – Leipert Motorsport – Oliver Webb, Jake Rattenbury, Jean-Charles Perrin, Harald Schlotter – Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo

SPX – 24 – GPC MOTORSPORT – Alexandre Coigny, Gino Forgione, David Iradj Alexander, Tom Dyer – Vortex 1.0

SPX – 51 – FACH AUTO TECH – Thomas Fleischer, Peter Joos, Marcel Wagner, Heinz Bruder, Martin Ragginger – Porsche 991 Cup MR

SPX – 77 – GDL Racing Team Asia – Lim Keong Liam, Nigel Farmer, Bruce Lee, Gerald Tan – Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo

SPX – 87 – GDL Racing Middle East – Franck Pelle, Rory Penttinen, Vic Rice, Pierre Ehret – Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo

SPX – 204 – Vortex V8 – Lionel Amrouche, Cyril Calmon, Olivier Gomez, Arnaud Gomez – Vortex 1.0

991 – 63 – race:pro motorsport – Stanislav Minsky, Murad Sultanov, Klaus Bachler, Carlos Rivas, Mark Wallenwein – Porsche 991 Cup

991 – 68 – Black Falcon – Saud Al Faisal, Saeed Al Mouri, Anders Fjordbach, Alexander Toril – Porsche 991 Cup

991 – 69 – Black Falcon – Burkard Kaiser, Sören Spreng, Miguel Toril, Bandar Alesayi – Porsche 991 Cup

991 – 73 – HRT Performance – Kim André Hauschild, Rene Ogrocki, Holger Harmsen – Porsche 991 Cup

991 – 80 – APO Sport – Alex Osborne, James May, Paul May – Porsche 991 Cup

991 – 81 – Olimp Racing by Lukas Motorsport – Igor Walilko, Patrick Eisemann, Wolfgang Triller – Porsche 991 Cup

991 – 85 – PROsport Performance – Charles Putman, Charles Espenlaub, Joe Foster, Andy Pilgrim – Porsche 991 Cup

991 – 89 – MRS GT-Racing – Porsche 991 Cup (3800cc)

991 – 90 – MRS GT-Racing – Olivier Baharian, Manuel Nicolaidis, Ilya Melnikov – Porsche 991 Cup

991 – 92 – MSG Motorsport – Philipp Sagerl, Alex Autumn, Nico Rindlisbacher – Porsche 991 Cup

991 – 93 – MSG Motorsport – Robert Zwinger, Leonardo Hrobarek, Gilles Petit, Rémi Terrail – Porsche 991 Cup

991 – 95 – Memac Ogilvy Duel Racing – Ramzi Moutran, Nabil Moutran, Sami Moutran, Phil Quaife – Porsche 991 Cup

SP2 – 58 – VDS Racing Adventures – Raphaël van der Straten, Joël Vanloocke, Grégory Paisse, Pierre Dupont, José Close – MARC Focus V8

SP2 – 78 – Speed Lover – Guy Verheyen, Pierre-Yves Paque, Jean-Michel Gerome, Pieder Decurtins, Yves Noel – Porsche 991 Cup

SP2 – 79 – Speed Lover – Porsche 991 Cup

SP2 – 203 – Vortex V8 – Günther Deutsch, Marco Deutsch, Mathieu Pontais, Kurt Thiel – GC Automobile GC 10 V8

SP2 – 207 – Bovi Motorsport – Wolfgang Kaufmann, Kalman Bodis, Jaap van Lagen, Heino Bo Frederiksen – Brokernet Silver Sting

SP2 – 209 – Besaplast Racing – Franjo Kovac, Philip Geipel, Cora Schumacher, Milenko Vukovic – Audi TTRS

SP2 – 247 – Reiter Engineering – Anthony Mantella, Dore Chaponick Jr., Brett Sandberg, Benjamin Mazatis – KTM X-BOW (SP2)

TCR – 57 – Lap57 Motorsports – Mohammed Al Owais, Abdullah Al Hammadi, Nader Zuhour, Saeed Al Mehairi – Honda Civic TCR

TCR – 100 – Team Bleekemolen – Sebastiaan Bleekemolen, Michael Bleekemolen, Dennis de Borst, Aart-Jan Ringelberg – Seat Leon TCR V2 SEQ

TCR – 105 – Zest Racecar Engineering – Philippe Ulivieri, Gosia Rdest, John Allen, JT Coupal, John Weisberg – Seat Leon TCR V2 DSG

TCR – 108 – Cadspeed Racing with Atech – James Kaye, Julian Griffin – Audi RS3 LMS TCR

TCR – 216 – Modena Motorsports – Wayne Shen, John Shen, Francis Tjia, Mathias Beche – Seat Leon TCR V2 SEQ

TCR – 303 – Red Camel-Jordans.nl – Daniel Wheeler, Kane Astin, Aram Martroussian, Christian Dijkhof – Seat Leon Cup Racer (2015 DSG)

A3 – 71 – Cor Euser Racing – Sam Allpass, Richard Verburg, Einar Thorsen, Klaus Dieter Frommer, Michael Nielsen – BMW M3

A3 – 99 – RKC/TGM – Ricky Coomber, Tom Gannon, David Drinkwater, Simon Deaton, Paul White – Honda FD2-Civic Type-R

A3 – 121 – track-club – Marcus Jewell, Bob Drummond, Simon Atkinson, Stuart Ratcliff – Seat Leon Supercopa

A3 – 131 – Hofor-Kuepper Racing – Bernd Küpper, Martin Kroll, Michael Fischer, Sergej Pavlovec, Gustav Engljähringer – BMW E46 M3 Coupe

A3 – 133 – PB Racing – Stefano D’Aste, Stefano Pasotti, Lorenzo Pegoraro, Immanuel Vinke, Michele Bartyan – Lotus Elise Cup PB-R

A3 -135 – Zest Racecar Engineering – Robert Taylor, Graham Cox – Seat Leon Supercopa

A3 – 308 – Team Altran Peugeot – Guillaume Roman, Thierry Blaise, Kim Holmgaard, Michael Carlsen – Peugeot 208 GTi

A3 – 908 – Team Altran Peugeot – Yusif Bassil, Thierry Boyer, Gonzalo Martin de Andres, Loïc Dupont – Peugeot 208 GTi

CUP1 – 145 – Bonk Motorsport – Volker Piepmeyer, Axel Burghardt, Michael Bonk, Thomas Leyherr – BMW M235i Racing Cup

CUP1 – 146 – Bonk Motorsport – Hermann Bock, Rainer Partl, Max Partl – BMW M235i Racing Cup

CUP1 – 151 – Sorg Rennsport – Stephan Epp, Christian Andreas Franz, Michael Holleweger, Heiko Eichenberg, Oskar Sandberg – BMW M235i Racing Cup

CUP1 – 152 – Sorg Rennsport – Ahmed AL Melaihi, Jesus Diez, José Manuel de los Milagros – BMW M235i Racing Cup

CUP1 – 154 – QSR – Jimmy de Breucker, Mario Timmers, Rodrigue Gillion, Kevin Kenis – BMW M235i Racing Cup

CUP1 – 235 – DUWO Racing – Jean-Marie Dumont, Frederic Schmit, Nicolas Schmit, Thierry Chkondali, Bruno Derossi – BMW M235i Racing Cup

A2 – 48 – ZRT Motorsport – Jonathan Mullan, Umair Khan, Graham Davidson, Chris Yarwood, Julian Griffin – Honda Integra DC5

A2 – 52 – Team Sally Racing 1 – Martin Sally Pedersen, Peter Obel, Steffan Jusjong, Sune Marcussen, Mads Christensen – Renault Clio Cup III

A2 – 53 – Team Sally Racing 2 – Kenneth Løndal Pedersen, Michael Vesthave, Dennis Nymand, Michael Skipper – Renault Clio Cup III

A2 – 112 – Stanco&Tanner Motorsport – Stefan Tanner, Luigi Stanco, Ralf Henggeler, Andy Mollison, Nicklas Oscarsson – Renault Clio Cup IV

A2 – 165 – TEAM CLIO CUP FRANCE – Eric Tremoulet, Jimmy Clairet, Teddy Clairet, Jeremy Sarhy, Pascal Arellano – Renault Clio Cup IV

A2 – 171 – Team Eva Solo/K-Rejser – Jacob Kristensen, Jan Engelbrecht, Thomas Sørensen, Jens Mølgaard, Henrik Sørensen – Peugeot RCZ

A2 – 172 – Team Cooksport – Alex Sedgwick, Shayne Deegan, Oliver Cook, Jonathan Maybin, Josh Cook – Renault Clio Cup IV

A2 – 570 – Lap57 Motorsports – Junichi Umemoto, Kouich Okumura, Teruhiko Hamano, Peter Jürgen, Ashan Silva – Honda Integra DC5

Outside of the main classes, there’s plenty of other notable machinery to keep an eye on in the race up and down the field.

In SPX, there’s a gaggle of Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeos, which can outpace their GT3 brethren with the right drivers, and a pair of Vortexs. Vortexs for those unfamiliar are silhouette cars which have been competing in 24H Series for years now, and have developed into quite impressive GT cars. The pair of 1.0s will be run by Vortex V8 and GPC Motorsport.

SP2 also features a Vortex GC 10 V8, the silhouette racer run by the Vortex team, which will race against a variety of different machinery including a MARC Cars Focus V8 run by VDS Racing Adventures and the returning Brokernet Silver Sting run by Bovi Motorsport.

The Silver Sting, much like the Vortex’s is a 24H series regular over the years, and would often compete for wins before GT3 entrants came aboard in recent years.

Down in the TCR class, which features six entrants, is a brand new Audi RS3 LMS TCR run by Cadspeed Racing. This race will act as the car’s debut endurance race in customer hands. Driven by ex-BTCC driver James Kay and Julian Griffin, it will be interesting to see how it fares against the proven Seat Leons and the Honda Civic in the class.

And finally in A3, the 2016 Drivers Champion Guillaume Roman will drive a Team Altran Peugeot 208 GTi once again this year in a reshuffled lineup. Also in the class is a Lotus Elise Cup, featuring Stefano Pasotti, Lorenzo Pegoraro, Immanuel Vinke, Michele Bartyan and ex-WTCC racer Stefano D’Aste.

The 2016 24H Dubai is set to run over the 13th and 14th of January, starting at 14:00 local time in the UAE. There will be full coverage of all competitive track sessions on the Series’ live video stream with commentary from the RadioLeMans team and full coverage too on radiolemans.com.