FFF Racing Team Set For Blancpain GT Asia Campaign

FFF Racing Team – winner of the 2016 GT Asia Series – has confirmed a two-car entry into the inaugural Blancpain GT Asia Series this year. The Italian team will race a pair of Lamborghini Huracan GT3s supported by Lamborghini in the series’ GT3 class.

“It is a great pleasure to be announcing FFF Racing’s entry in the newly-launched SRO GT Series Asia,” team owner Sean Fu Songyang said. “The team has achieved a lot in Asia and Europe in 2016 and we hope to carry that success forward into this new arena, where we will run a pair of Lamborghini Huracan GT3s alongside our recently announced Super Trofeo Asia campaign.

“It promises to be an incredibly exciting year and I cannot wait to put the final pieces of the puzzle together by confirming our driver lineup.”

The news of FFF Racing Team’s early commitment is also a good sign for the new championship’s entry list as a whole in year one, Blancpain Asia’s championship Manager Benjamin Franassovici says.

“It’s fantastic to have secured an outfit of FFF Racing Team’s undoubted calibre for the inaugural Blancpain GT Series Asia campaign just a few weeks into 2017,” he said. “Having one of the region’s biggest teams, overseen by someone as successful as Andrea Caldarelli, confirm two cars this early underlines the dedication and determination to continue their winning ways against what is sure to be an incredibly competitive GT3 field.

“Clearly, the standard has been set extremely high from the very start, a trait shared by all of SRO’s GT categories around the world.

“Interest in both the GT3 and GT4 categories has surpassed our own expectations and it now looks very likely that more than 20 cars will be lining up for the start of the season in Sepang.”

FFF Racing Team are expected to announce their driver lineup in the coming weeks. There’s no official word as of year as to whether the team will continue to race in GT Asia.