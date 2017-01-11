MARC M6 GT3 Added To Bathurst Entry

MARC GT will compete in the Bathurst 12 Hour next month with a BMW M6 GT3, the team has confirmed. Driving for the Australian outfit will be Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert, Prodrive Racing Australia driver Morgan Haber and Carerrar Cup Australia regular Max Twigg.

This brings the GT3 car count on the entry to a staggering 38 cars. It also means MARC’s entry into the race is now eight cars strong, adding to its already impressive squadron of seven MARC Focus’ and Mazdas in the Invitational class.

“We’re pleased that this has come together and we have such a strong group of drivers assembled to drive the BMW,” MARC GT’s Ryan McLeod said following the announcement.

“The program has undergone some changes since we tested the car at Bathurst last November but what we will arrive with this February is a very strong team.

“Morgan is experienced in these cars and knows what it takes to be quick and to go the distance, while we’re also pleased to have Max join the team. He’s hugely experienced and also right up to speed on what the M6 needs, having spent all last year driving it in Australian GT.”

The 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour event is set to run from the 3rd to the 5th of February.

Photo courtesy of Rhys Vandersyde