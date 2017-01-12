Aussie National Champions Add Spice To MARC Cars Bathurst Attack

Whilst the GT3 line-up of world class teams, cars and drivers is grabbing the headlines there are sub plots galore in the classes for next month’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

One comes from MARC Cars Australia where four 2016 Australian national championship winning drivers headline a remarkable driving squad assembled by the team to tackle the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Australian Formula Ford Champion Leanne Tander, Australian Formula 4 and Toyota 86 Series Champion Will Brown, Australian Production Car Champion Beric Lynton and Australian GT Trophy MARC Cars class winner Jake Camilleri are amongst the strong group of drivers spread through the six entries.



British Touring Car Championship frontrunner Jeff Smith, Dunlop Series runner Bryce Fullwood, Aaron Seton, F4 ace Nick Rowe and two-time Bathurst 12 Hour winner Rod Salmon are also featured amongst the list, that includes a host of MARC Cars’ regular competitors.



Each combination is likely to be a contender for the Invitational class this February.



Group A + C Heritage Touring Cars winner and Production car frontrunner Tony Alford will be joined by reigning Production Car champion Beric Lynton and BTCC ace Jeff Smith in his #54 entry.



The #91 car will feature Keith Kassulke, Formula 4 and Toyota 86 Champion Will Brown and double Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour winner Rod Salmon. The #92 entry includes Michael Benton, Hadrian Morall and young-gun Aaron Seton, while the #93 will be led by MARC Cars Australian GT Trophy class champion Jake Camilleri, driving with Jack Smith and Queenslander Rob Thompson.

Leanne Tander will drive the #94 entry alongside Orange car dealer and Formula Ford / Formula Holden / Production Car race winner Tim Leahey with that duo joined by the experienced Nick Rowe and Gerard McLeod.



Geoff Taunton, Jason Busk and Dunlop Series young-gun Bryce Fullwood complete the roster in the #95 car.



MARC Cars Australia’s Ryan McLeod said he was proud of the driving squad his team was able to assemble.

“We have six cars and the spread of drivers is such that any one of them should be a contender for the class win,” he said.



“Our regular drivers, guys like Keith Kassulke, Mick Benton, Jake Camilleri and Tony Alford, have really embraced what we’re trying to do and have helped us put together a sensational team.

“It’s going to be a great race within a race that I’m sure a lot of people are going to be watching.”

With six cars and 19 drivers to manage, McLeod says the team is ready for the logistical challenge involved in piecing together their Bathurst 12 hour program.



“We are fortunate because as a team we have got quite good at running multiple cars,” he explained.



“It’s a well-oiled machine now and we’re confident we go into the race in great shape and with six cars that have the same chance of performing on the day.”



MARC GT recently confirmed that Chaz Mostert, Morgan Haber and Max Twigg would combine in the team’s entry in the outright GT3 class, driving a BMW M6 GT3.