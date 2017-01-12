Bamber, Estre & Vanthoor To Tackle Bathurst With Walkinshaw

Porsche factory drivers Earl Bamber, Kévin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor will take on the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour next month with Australian customer outfit Walkinshaw in a Class A 911 GT3 R, Porsche has confirmed.

Walkinshaw’s debut Bathurst 12 Hour effort will receive factory-backing from Porsche for the race following its Australian GT campaign in 2016. The race will also mark Vanthoor’s first GT3 outing as Porsche factory driver following his exit from the Audi Sport family at the tail end of 2016.

The 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour marks the start of the the second Intercontinental GT Challenge season.

The three announcement only adds to the staggering Bathurst 12 Hour entry for this year, which includes a plethora of elite GT and Aussie Supercars drivers from a variety of brands fielding GT3 cars. The provisional entry list can be found here