Bortolotti Tops 24H Dubai Free Practice

Mirko Bortolotti ran fastest of anyone in the three free practice sessions ahead of Qualifying for the 2016 Dubai 24 Hours. The Italian Lamborghini factory driver set a 1:58.306 in the A6-Pro #963 Grasser Racing Team Huracan GT3 at the very end of Free Practice 2, half a second quicker than the second fastest lap of the afternoon set by Jeroen Bleekemolen in the #2 Black Falcon Mercedes AMG GT3 earlier in the same session.

Manthey Racing meanwhile set the best time in Free Practice 3 and the third fastest time of the practice sessions with its drivers Otto Klohs, Sven Müller, Matteo Cairoli and Jochen Krumbach all turning laps in the car. The best from the quartet was a 1:59.095 set late in FP3.

Of the A6-Am runners, Forch Racing ran quickest in both practice sessions in which the quicker A6 runners were eligible to run in (FP2 & FP3). The Porsche 911 GT3 R from the Polish team’s best time was a 2:00.190 set by Robert Kubica in Free Practice 2, which put the team an impressive seventh overall in what is the Pole’s first weekend racing on the Dubai Autodrome. In Free Practice 3 the team finished up 13th overall with a 2:02.119.

SPX meanwhile saw drama, with the #10 Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Super Trofeo setting the quickest time in Free Practice 2 – a 2:01.343 – before crashing out on its outlap in FP3, causing a Code 60. The car didn’t set a time in the remainder of the session.

In the final practice, Cool Racing’s Vortex 1.0 took over the reigns at the top of SPX with a 2:03.866.

Century Motorsport topped the screens in SP3-GT4 with its Ginetta G55 GT4 during Free Practice 1, a 2:09.913. The class’ second fastest tour of the Autodrome coming from Mike Simpson in the CWS G55 GT4 during Free Practice 3. Simpson’s time was a 2:09.988, impressively less than a tenth off despite the added traffic.

The Team JRN GT Academy Nissan also ran well in the GT4 class, Jann Mardenborough’s 2:10.282 during FP3 its best time so far, good enough for second in the final session ahead of Qualifying.

A few cars failed to make it out in the sessions. Of them, the Fact Auto Tech Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport which suffered a hefty shunt during Wednesday’s afternoon Private Test session and the #165 Team Clio Cup France Renault which crashed out of this morning’s Private Test.

Free Practice 1 Times >>> | Free Practice 2 Times >>> | Free Practice 3 Times >>>