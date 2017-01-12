Buurman Fastest In 24H Dubai Night Practice

Yelmer Buurman ran fastest in the Night Practice session ahead of the start of tomorrow’s Dubai 24 Hours with a 1:59.933 lap in the #3 Black Falcon Mercedes AMG GT3.

Buurman’s lap was marginally quicker than the early 1:59.955 lap time set by Sven Muller in the Manthey Racing Porsche which ended up second and the #4 WRT Audi that sat third for most of the session following an early 2:00.100 flyer by Chris Mies.

Quickest in A6-Am was the IDEC Sport Mercedes AMG GT3 which is set to start from pole in the class for the race, ninth overall with a 2:01.584 lap. The time was half a second quicker than the #5 A6-Am WRT Audi which ended the night running second in the Am division and tenth overall.

In SPX Fach Auto Tech ended up topping the times with its #51 Porsche 991 Cup MR of Thomas Fleischer, Peter Joos, Marcel Wagner, Heinz Bruder and Martin Ragginger that set 2:05.464 but had to be towed back to the pits midway through the session after stopping while out on track. Century Motorsport’s #229 Ginetta ran quickest in SP3-GT4.

The session was mostly clean but was interrupted by a lengthy Code 60 period for two separate cars grinding to a halt, the first was the aforementioned #51 Porsche, followed by the #204 Vortex V8 of Lionel Amrouchel, Cyril Calmon, Olivier Gomez and Arnaud Gomez.

Tomorrow’s on-track action begins with a Warm Up session at 10:00am before the main race which starts at 14:00pm local time in the UAE.