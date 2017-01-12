Pirelli Becomes Tyre Supplier For LMP3 Cup Championship

Pirelli has signed a three-year deal with the new LMP3 Cup Championship, becoming its exclusive tyre supplier, Bute Motorsport has confirmed.

The new series, which was was officially renamed at the beginning of the year, is set to race at Silverstone, Brands Hatch, Donington Park and Spa next season, with the cars now utilising Pirelli’s P Zero tyre.

“The LMP3 Cup Championship is proving to be very popular with teams and drivers, especially after the recent announcements,” said Jonathan Wells, Pirelli’s UK Motorsport manager. “We firmly believe that it will grow into one of the UK’s top championships and a feeder to arguably the most famous race in the world, Le Mans.

“It will not only create great racing throughout the field, but also gives us the chance to prove the versatility of our products. Therefore we are very happy to extend our long-standing cooperation with Bute Motorsport and supply the LMP3 Cup Championship as well as the GT Cup.”

“We have had a very successful and enjoyable relationship with Pirelli through the GT Cup and so we are very happy to extend this relationship for the new Henderson Insurance Brokers LMP3 Cup Championship,” added Hannah Wilson, Bute Motorsport director and race manager.

“The ACO have really opened up prototype racing with the introduction of the LMP3 format and the concept has become global very quickly. We are excited to enter 2017 as the exclusive LMP3 championship in the UK and Pirelli were the natural partner for us.”

“Second position, happy but pole would have been great. Ginetta was too strong, but it’s a long race and we’ll be there. All four of us have been very quick all weekend. It’s nice to be back in a GT4, in a sportscar.”