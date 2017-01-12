United Signs Owen & De Sadeleer For 2017 ELMS LMP2 Effort

United Autosports has confirmed two of its three LMP2 drivers for the 2017 ELMS season. 19-year-old Hugo de Sadeleer and 21-year-old Will Owen will share the wheel with an unconfirmed third driver in the team’s brand new Ligier JS P2, which the Anglo-American outfit will also race at Le Mans.

Owen has plenty of experience racing in single-seater formulae, racing in Pro Mazda and Toyota Racing Series New Zealand in recent years but has driven a prototype recently. Owen took part in the Bahrain Rookie Test at the end of the 2016 FIA WEC season, driving with Mexican LMP2 team RGR Sport by Morand.

Swiss driver de Sadeleer meanwhile has cut his teeth in Europe, racing in Formula Renault 2.0 Alps, NEC and the Eurocup since 2014.