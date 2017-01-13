24H Dubai Pre-Race Paddock Notes

Here’s a run down of the cars that have been in trouble over the past couple of days and their current status.

#10 Liepert Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo

The car suffered a heavy accident through Turn 1 in Free Practice 3, but will go out for the race after a colossal effort by the team’s mechanics to get a new car ready.

Driver Oliver Webb explained to DSC that the team had to utlise a spare GDL Racing chassis, replace its over-mileage engine and gearbox and strip back a lot of the amenities. A lot of the tasks the team could take on were installing its rear-facing camera and headlight dimmers, but the wiring would take too long.

In the end though, the team completed in one night what they were told would take six days and got the car out for this morning’s Warm Up.

“It’s going to be a challenge, really hard to drive, especially at night, but that’s something I’m looking forward to,” Webb said to DSC. “A similar thing happened last year and we finished second overall, so I hope we can pull something out of the bag once again.

“Jake (Rattenbury) went out in the Warm Up, he’s a Lamborghini Champion, he knows the Super Trofeo well so it made sense for him to take the wheel. I’ve only done 10 laps in it total…”

The car will start at the very back of the grid and therefore at the back of the SPX class field.

#25 HTP Mercedes AMG GT3

The HTP team underwent a long repair yesterday for serious left-rear suspension damage after an accident in the Thursday Free Practice. The car made it out for Morning warm-up and set 8th fastest time this morning.

#57 Lap57 Honda Civic TCR

The team executed a rapid engine change from a spare car – completing it during Night Practice yesterday evening. The car though failed to complete a lap with the new unit. A team member told DSC this morning that one cylinder was “powder in the sump – just a rod left in the block!” That car then unlikely to take the start

#165 Team Clio Cup France

The car had a heavy accident in yesterday’s private test, which brought out red flags for barrier repairs. The team packed up and left before qualifying. Sadly driver Eric Tremoulet was hospitalised with multiple injuries including fractured vertebrae.

#240 Fach Auto Tech Porsche Cayman GT4

The car had a heavy accident on Wednesday, forcing the team to withdraw. The driver was released after observation in hospital.

The 2017 Dubai 24 Hours is set to start at 14:00 local time in the UAE and can be followed live in full on Radio Le Mans and here on DSC with reports posted throughout.