Davison, Walls, Luff & Slade Set For Objective Racing’s Bathurst Assault

Objective Racing has announced its lineup for its McLaren 650S GT3 which will compete in next month’s Bathurst 12 Hour in the Pro-Am class. The Australian GT regular will field team owner Tony Walls, Supercars stalwart Tim Slade, GT driver Alex Davison and Sandown 500 winner Warren Luff.

“Like last year, we’re well prepared and have a great driver lineup,” Walls said. “Barring any mechanical or ‘finger trouble’ or mishaps I think we’re looking strong from a Pro-Am class perspective. And if we don’t fall off the back of the leading train after my stint in the car then I don’t think we’re far off the front of the main game, either.

“Like most years we try to stay under the radar and go about our business.”

Walls admits that with such a high quality 60+-car entry for this year’s race, having experienced drivers in your car is key to compete at the head of the field.

“Myself and Luffy have done plenty of time in the car. Sladey has plenty of experience and didn’t take any time to get on top of the car last year. Alex is yet to have his first taste but will test next week. He’s got plenty of time in GT cars and will adapt quickly.

“12 hours of running with 60 cars is going to make it a pretty interesting day in the office!”

Slade meanwhile, is now the eighth Supercars driver to sign up for the Australian endurance classic, and is looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the team’s GT3 McLaren.

“The main aim this year is to go longer and get some laps in the race this year!” he said. “It’s an event I really enjoy doing. It’s a mega track in a mega car especially with the amount of high-speed grip they have. It makes it pretty enjoyable.

“It’s also good to get some miles in a race car before our season starts. There’s not quite the same level of pressure at the 12-hour as there is starting the year in the Supercar at Clipsal and that makes it even more enjoyable.

“Tony leaves no expense spared which is always a nice feeling, coming into an operation like that. Andy (McElrea) runs a really good operation and from that perspective everything is as good as it could be.

“Our aim last year was to win Pro-Am and this year is no different.”