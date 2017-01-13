Herberth Vs Manthey Vs Black Falcon With 14 Hours Remaining In The Dubai 24

Herberth Motorsport continues to lead the 2017 Dubai 24 Hours with its #911 Porsche 991 GT3 R after impressive stints by Robert Renauer and Daniel Allemann in the past three hours. The #2 Black Falcon Mercedes AMG GT3 and #12 Manthey Porsche are still very much in contention behind however.

As it stands the Herberth car has a lap lead over its two challengers with Daniel Allemann controlling the pace at the front, but next time he stops he’ll slip back onto the same lap as the Black Falcon and Manthey cars behind.

Meanwhile, further back and looking further out of contention as each hour passes are the #3 Black Falcon Mercedes, #14 Optimum Motorsport Audi R8, #76 IMSA Performance Porsche and Konrad Motorsport Lamborghini which make up fourth to seventh overall. They’re all now multiple laps off the lead as the night wears on at the Dubai Autodrome.

In eighth and ninth behind the Konrad Huracan are the top two A6 Pro-Am runners, the HTP and Hofor Racing Mercedes AMG GT3s. The class has become dominated by cars made by the Stuttgart-based brand, with the third placed car in the class being the sole SLS GT3 in the race entered by Gravity Race International.

Earlier in the race V8 Racing’s Corvette C6 and the #27 GP Extreme Renault R.S.01 were in contention up front but have slipped back down the order over the past three hours, as the trio of Mercedes have risen to the top.

As for the SPX category, GDL Racing’s Huracan is still firmly in control and has been since the opening hours, with a two lap advantage over the Liepert Motorsport Super Trofeo Huracan which is now holding a solid place in the top 20.

In SP3 GT4 Century Motorsport had a costly suspension issue, forcing the team to give up the lead while carrying out repairs in the garage to the Optimum Ginetta G55.

The ALFAB Porsche has also fallen down the classification, allowing the #257 GDL, #243 Black Falcon and #86 PROsport Porsche Caymans to take over the remaining two spots in the top four. Century’s Ginetta is now running, still strongly, in fifth.