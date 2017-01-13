Magnus Racing Makes PWC GT Switch

Magnus Racing has announced that it will compete in the Pirelli World Challenge GT class in 2017 after a long history of racing in IMSA. The team is set for a full-season programme which includes the headline 50-minute sprint races, as well as 60-minute SprintX races.

Magnus has also confirmed that it will continue to race with Audi Sport, fielding a pair of R8 LMS GT3s in the American national GT series with team owner John Potter racing in the GTA category and and an un-named Audi supplied driver in its GT entry.

“When evaluating our options for 2017, we thought it was a good opportunity to pursue a new challenge,” stated Magnus Racing team owner and driver John Potter. “When I consider that I’ve driven in pro racing for 10 years, I realized that very little of it has been in a sprint format, and the timing seems right to see how we enjoy it. This will be a new era for the team, not only because of the new series, but with the emphasis on sprint racing and solo driving we have to take a whole new approach.

“Running a two-car team has been an ambition of ours since the beginning, and while we’ve had some experience with two-car programs at The Rolex 24 at Daytona, the unique format of the Pirelli World Challenge provides us an opportunity to really explore this. We really appreciate the friendly and open nature of everyone we’ve met in the Pirelli World Challenge so far, and of course to everyone at Audi for their renewed partnership.

“Audi Sport customer racing has been incredible so far. Obviously in our very first race together we took victory at the most prestigious race in the country, and that set the course for a partnership that has been beneficial for all of us. We appreciate their willingness to support us in to 2017, and I think together we will provide an incredible program.

“Creating a program around one of their factory pilots is a unique opportunity and great platform to develop around, and we look forward to being a weekly threat for overall race wins. Of course a personal highlight is having the Utah Motorsport Campus back on the calendar. It’s obviously my home race and we haven’t been able to compete there at a professional level since 2010, so it will be a very welcome return.”

The Pirelli World Challenge season is set to begin in March with the opener at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida, an event run in concert with IndyCar. Additional news, including the team’s GT-category driver, will follow soon.