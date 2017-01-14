ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:24H Series Dubai 24 Hours: Top 20 & Class Winners Photography by Pedro 14 January 2017, 5:16 PM 1st #911 A6-Pro Herberth Motorsport 2nd #12 A6-Pro Manthey Racing 3rd #3 A6-Pro Black Falcon 4th #14 A6-Pro Optimum Motorsport 5th #76 A6-Pro Imsa Performance 6th #5 A6-Pro Belgian Audi Club WRT 7th #1 A6-Am Hofor-Racing 8th #16 A6-Pro SPS automotive performance 9th #27 A6-Am GP Extreme 10th #34 A6-Am Car Collection Motorsport 11th #68 991 Black Falcon Team TMD Friction 12th #18 A6-Am V8 Racing 13th #4 A6-Pro Belgian Audi Club WRT 14th #66 A6-Am Attempto Racing 15th #85 991 PROsport Performance 16th #63 991 race:pro motorsport 17th #22 A6-Am Gravity Racing International 18th #87 SPX GDL Racing Middle East 19th #10 SPX Leipert Motorsport 20th #51 SPX FACH AUTO TECH Class A2: #171 Team Eva Solo/K-Rejser Class A3: #308 Team Altran Peugeot Class Cup1: #151 Sorg Rennsport Class SP2: #207 Bovi Motorsport Class SP3 GT4: #231 Optimum Motorsport Class SP3 GT4: #108 Optimum Motorsport Tagged with: Peter MayShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Herberth Dominates The 12th Dubai 24 Hours Back All Entries