Aston Martin Bathurst Seats Filled

Miedecke Stone Motorsport and R-Motorsports have confirmed their driver line-ups for the 2017 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour in their Aston Martin entries, one apiece in GT3 and GT4 respctively.

Miedecke Stone Motorsport will run a single Vantage V12 GT3 with George Miedecke, Ash Walsh and Tony Bates sharing the driving duties.

The car is the same one that finished third in the 2015 Bathurst 12 Hour in the hands of Craft Bamboo Racing, and has since been completely rebuilt and upgraded to the latest available specifications.

The car will run in a distinctive Orange livery during the event.

“We are heading to Bathurst with a lot of confidence and we’re really pleased with the team we have been able to assemble,” George Miedecke said.

“We have had a year to come to grips with the Aston Martin, racing the cars in Australian GT. It’s a great car and one we already know that is a competitive package at Mount Panorama, too.

“There has been a lot of focus going into this program and making sure that we’re ready to go the moment we get to Bathurst this February. It’s an exciting time for the Miedecke Stone Motorsport team to be representing Aston Martin in such a competitive field.

“I’m probably biased but the car looks great and should stand out from the pack!”

Miedecke said the team would be targeting a class victory this February, with the potential for more in the back of their minds.

“The obvious target is an ‘Am’ Class victory, though with the depth in the field it is clear that won’t be an easy thing to achieve, it’s going to be a hugely competitive race,” he explained.

“If we have a good day and we are somewhere inside the top-10 in the closing hour of the race it’s proven that anything can happen in the closing stages.”

Miedecke Stone Motorsport will be the sole Aston Martin representative in Class A of the race, the team proud to fly the banner for the iconic British brand.

Miedecke has tasted success in Australian Production Cars, V8 Utes, Supercars Development Series and last year combined with his father, Andrew, to win a round of the Australian Endurance Championship driving one of the team’s Aston Martin entries.

Multiple Australian Karting Champion Walsh currently serves as Tim Slade’s co-driver in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Pirtek Endurance Cup – finishing 7th in the Bathurst 1000 in 2016.

Victorian driver Bates is the reigning Champion of the Carrera Cup’s Challenge class, and doubled up last year by racing an Audi R8 in the Australian GT and Endurance Championship.

R-Motorsports meanwhile have confirmed that 2016 double FIA WEC site winners Young Driver AMR Team owner Jan Struve will join Andreas Baenziger and Peter Leemhuis in the team’s Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4.

Struve take a seat that, but for heavy business commitments through the latter part of 2016, could have seen the Bathurst debut of Aston Martin Lagonda CEO, Andy Palmer, those commitments meaning that Andy was unable to race anywhere in 2016, therefore not able to keep his race license up to date.