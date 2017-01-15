Bailey and Shulz For Horsepower Racing Ligier JS P3

Further progress for the new for 2017 British Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship comes with the news that Paul Bailey has purchased a Ligier JS P3 sports prototype from UK agents to Onroak Automotive, Ligier UK.



Bailey has only been racing for seven years and has made the switch from racing GT3 machinery to racing in the ever-expanding LMP3 category.

The Ligier will be entered into a full season of the brand new British Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship with Bailey driving alongside his long-time driving partner, Andy Shulz. The pairing have been hugely successful, making Paul the only person to have won two GT Cup championships in different classes in consecutive years.



Ligier UK have had a successful time at the Autosport International Show at the NEC in Birmingham this weekend with enquiries and orders from customers interested in the Ligier JS P3.



The Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship will visit four circuits in the UK, with a special race at Spa Francorchamps, Belgium. The Bute Motorsport-run series has the full backing of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) and is the first of its kind in the UK. It is the perfect starting point for anyone wanting to race in the European Le Mans Series or eventually Le Mans.



Paul Bailey:

“Andy Shulz and I had another successful season in the GT Cup with a GTC class win last year but now we are pleased to announce our entry into the new Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup championship for 2017. We will be running a Ligier JS P3 and are finalising which team will be running the car. The Ligier was my only consideration for the championship entry and I am very much looking forward to racing a completely new type of race car for this season and meeting the challenges that this will present.”



Richard Dean, Ligier UK:

“We decided to have a stand at the Autosport Show to show these fantastic Ligier JS P3 cars off to their full potential. I’ve spoken to a lot of people about the car and I’m thrilled the interest in them is so high. It’s great that Paul has taken the step to purchase an LMP3 car and that he will enter the Henderson Insurance LMP3 Championship. He is exactly the right customer for the series and I’m sure he will love the Ligier JS P3.”