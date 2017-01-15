Walkinshaw GT3 Announces Bathurst AM Class Driver Line-Up

After the announcement that Porsche factory drivers Earl Bamber, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor will contest the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour next month under the Walkinshaw GT3 banner comes confirmation of the team’s driver line-up in their Am class Porsche 911 GT3-R.

The team’s 2016 Australian GT Championship pairing, ex FIA WEC LMP2 race winner John Martin and Duvashen Padayachee will be joined by 2016 Blancpain GT Endurance Series Am-Class Champion Liam Talbot for the 5 February race.

Walkinshaw GT3’s Managing Director Adrian Burgess says he believes their experienced squad of drivers will be competitive in the endurance event.

“We believe the driver line-up we have assembled for the Am-Class for our first Bathurst 12 Hour will be strong contenders to win the category.

“John and Duvashen performed well in the 2016 Australian GT series achieving multiple podium positions during the season, so they are accustomed to the Porsche and are experienced racers.

“Liam is a very talented Am-Class driver and is fresh from claiming victory in the Blancpain Endurance Am-Class in Europe; he brings a lot of endurance racing knowledge and skills to the team.

“Walkinshaw is honoured to be representing the prestigious Porsche brand at one of the most significant races in the world for GT cars.

“It’s the perfect way to start the Australian racing season and will no doubt be a fascinating event,” said Burgess.