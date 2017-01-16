Ginetta Launches Young Driver Development Programme

Ginetta has created a Young Driver Development Programme which will support drivers from around the world, handing them opportunities to drive a variety of Ginetta machinery.

Confirmed for the new scheme so far are British driver Jordan Sanders, Frenchman Remy Deguffroy and American racers Parker Chase and Harry Gottsacker.

The quartet will support existing customers across Ginetta’s GT and Prototype commitments and work closely with Ginetta factory drivers Mike Simpson and Charlie Robertson to build their careers.

Away from race weekends, the young drivers will join the Ginetta Development Team on their test days to expand their knowledge of driver feedback, set up changes and data analysis whilst working on Ginetta’s new-for-2017 simulator at their Leeds base.

“Being chosen by Ginetta to join their Young Driver Development Programme is a great opportunity for me having just completed my first year in car racing,” commented Sanders, who raced in the VdeV last year. “I’m incredibly excited to join the Ginetta family they are a great bunch of people and to be racing a full season of V de V with Remy in 2017 is absolutely fantastic.”

Texan Parker Chase meanwhile made Pirelli World Challenge history last year. Like Sanders, 2016 marked the 15-year-old’s first season of competitive car racing, with Chase named Rookie of the Year and finishing fourth overall on his debut in PWC with the Ginetta G55 GT4 car. Chase’s teammate in Pirelli World Challenge, Harry Gottsacker also impressed on his debut in the series as a part of the Performance Motorsports Group team.

“I am very excited to further my relationship with Ginetta,” added Chase. “They played an extremely important role in my 2016 success with the Pirelli World Challenge. I appreciate Lawrence, Ewan and the whole Ginetta team for believing in me and offering me continued opportunities.”

Sanders’ teammate from 2016, Remy Deguffroy joins the programme after a successful debut in the Ginetta G57-P2, which saw the 21 year old take no less than two podium positions during his first season with the car.

“This is another fantastic initiative by Ginetta as we continue to recognise and nurture young racing talent from around the world,” concluded Ewan Baldry, Ginetta managing director. “The drivers chosen will be completely immersed in the Ginetta team as we provide them with some fantastic opportunities – both on and off the track – to develop into a professional racing driver.

“In all cases, Jordan, Parker, Harry and Remy have demonstrated exceptional driving talent and we look forward to taking them further in their careers.”