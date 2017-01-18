Competition Reveals Bathurst Livery

Competition Motorsports has revealed the livery its Porsche 911 GT3 R will sport for the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour next month.

The team is once again running Ice Break coffee colours, but with other new sponsors for the event adding to the scheme.

For the race, the team has confirmed 2016’s Pirelli World Challenge runner up Patrick Long, David Calvert-Jones and 2016 WEC champion Marc Lieb as its driver trio for the Pro-Am class.

The 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour is set to begin at 7:30am (local time in Australia) on the 5th of February and run through the day.