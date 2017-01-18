Ginetta Reveals Upgrades For G55 GT4

Ginetta has revealed new-for-2017 upgrades for its G55 GT4 challenger, which aims to improve both its performance and reliability.

The 2017 upgrades see an additional 33bhp will be produced by an engine power upgrade and high power side exist exhaust system.

Crucially, the lap time delta between amateur and pro drivers will be reduced by the introduction of electronic traction control and an ABS anti-lock braking system.

In addition, the switch from 10” front and 11” rear tyres saw lap times improve during testing. Whilst the introduction of centre locking wheel nuts to shorten pit stops.

The Ginetta G55 is fresh from a class win at the Dubai 24 Hours, which adds to its lengthy list of accolades during its lifespan which includes six British GT4 class titles and a class win in the Sepang 12 Hours last year.