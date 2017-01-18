Inter Europol Commits To 2017 V de V

2016 V de V Champion Inter Europol Competition has confirmed that it will return to the series in 2017, with a pair of Ligier JS P3s for the full season in the LMP class and defend its crown.

Driver Jakub Smiechowski will be back for the title defence, but without teammate Martin Hippe. Instead will be joined by another German driver, who at the present hasn’t been conformed.

The team’s second car meanwhile will be headed by Paul Scheuschner, who also is yet to have his teammate fully confirmed for the campaign.

The 2017 V de V season kicks off in Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya on the 28-30th of April following the series’ official test days at Magny Cours.