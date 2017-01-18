Phoenix Racing Confirms Two-Car Blancpain Asia Programme

GT Asia regular Phoenix Racing Asia has become the latest team to enter Blancpain GT Series Asia, after 2016 GT Asia Champions FFF Racing announced its plans earlier this month.

The team will enter two Audi R8 LMS GT3s in the new series and will announce its driver pairings in due course.

“We’re delighted to announce our entry into this year’s Blancpain GT Series Asia,” Phoenix Racing Asia’s Marchy Lee said. “SRO’s track record speaks for itself and the team’s European arm has gained success and experience from running the same Audis, BoP and Pirelli tyres in the Blancpain GT Series, so it was a logical decision to join their Asian championship from the very start.

“We’ve also been impressed with the entry list they’re compiling. We want to race and win at the highest level, and feel this championship offers the best opportunity to do that. All of the ingredients are in place for an excellent first season.”

“It’s fantastic to welcome another team with the calibre of Phoenix Racing Asia into the Blancpain GT Series Asia fold for 2017,” added Benjamin Franassovici, Blancpain GT Series Asia manager.

“Phoenix’s Audis are always some of the best prepared cars on the grid, which again underlines the level of quality we’ve set out to attract. Our first four confirmed teams are also all representing different manufacturers this year, and I know that more are in the pipeline.”

The opening round of the inaugural Blancpain GT Series Asia season is due to be held at the Sepang International Circuit in in Malaysia on April 8-9th.