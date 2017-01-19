CMRT Eurasia Confirms GT Asia Entry

CMRT Eurasia has confirmed a single Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the 2017 GT Asia season, with the potential to expand to a second entry.

The Vantage run by the 2010 Teams Champion will be shared by James Cai and Kenneth Lim.

“It’s great to be back in the GT Asia Series with a car in which we had so much success in the past,” Eurasia’s Mark Goddard said. “After a three year break, we’re looking forward to getting back into the battles which have been the hallmark of the Series in recent years. GT Asia is a fantastic championship which is very professionally run with a great media package.

“Our relationship with the successful British manufacturer sees us come in to GT Asia as an Aston Martin Partner Team, with the full technical backing of the factory in the UK, so we really have the opportunity to take the fight to the established teams and I believe, be in a position to go after the Team and Driver’s championships.”

“It’s great to have James and Kenneth back with us after the terrific job they did in 2015 in a GTC class Ferrari 458 Challenge,” GT Asia Series CEO David Sonenscher explained. “They were regularly amongst the front-runners in their class and often hassling the rear of the GT3 field, so we expect with the support and experience of Eurasia Motorsport – themselves winners in Asia with Aston Martin – that they will put the mighty Vantage right in amongst the front runners.

“Aston Martin and GT Asia have had a strong relationship in past seasons, having claimed multiple wins and the 2015 GT3 driver’s championship crown for Darryl O’Young. The car is still a proven winner, and will be a strong addition to the 2017 field.”

The 2017 season gets underway in early March, with a two-day official test at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on 7-8 March, followed by the first two rounds of the season at the same venue later that month on the 10-12.