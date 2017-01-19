Graff Confirms Five Drivers & Le Mans Intentions

Graff shook down one of its two new Oreca 07s at Paul Ricard (France) last week. At the circuit team manager Pascal Rauturier confirmed he had filed both cars in the LMP2 category for the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2017. He also indicated that the two Orecas would be entered in the European Le Mans Series for the full season.

For the team’s ELMS campaign, five of the six drivers have also been confirmed. In one car, it will be a known lineup for the team of Eric Trouillet, Paul Petit and Enzo Guibbert. The three French drivers were already teammates last season in the ELMS, in a Ligier JSP3 entered by Graff Racing and finished runners up in the title race.

The two other drivers are Franck Matelli and James Allen. French driver Matelli raced last year in VdeV Endurance Series on one of Panis-Barthez Competition’s Ligier JS P3. Australian driver Allen meanwhile joins endurance racing this season after two consecutive years spent in the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup.

Graff Racing will also keep on being involved in the LMP3 category. At least one Ligier JSP3 is expected in the Michelin Le Mans Cup and in the VdeV Endurance Series.