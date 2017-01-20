Clearwater To Make Blancpain Asia Switch With McLaren

Clearwater Racing has become the latest team to confirm a 2017 Blancpain Asia programme, with a McLaren GT-supported effort for the full season with a single McLaren 650S GT3.

“I am delighted to confirm a programme with the McLaren,” team manager Arj Kulasegaram told the DSC Editor at Sepang today. “The 650S GT3 is a car, and a brand that I have a close affinity with.

“Our relationship with the McLaren GT organisation has not only brought us success on the track but has always been characterised by dealings of the very highest quality, particularly with (managing director) Andrew Kirkaldy. Andrew understands our motivations for racing in the way that we do and he has always delivered against them.”

In 2016, 2015/16 Asian Le Mans Series GT champion Clearwater racing ran in both GT Asia and at the Le Mans 24 Hours outside of its 2016/17 AsLMS campaign with a Ferrari 488 in both. This move marks a return to racing with the British marque.

“We’ll be using the McLaren that we won the Asian Le Mans Series with last season and that means that we can bring back (McLaren GT factory driver) Rob Bell to support Richard Wee for the season,” he continued. “Rob will be replaced by Hiroki Katoh at Suzuka though, as he has a clash.

“We’ll also be acquiring a new McLaren 570S GT4 but that car will principally be used this season for testing and development with a new driver for the team though if things go to plan it may well be seen in selected races late in the season.

“The current situation in GT racing in Asia is difficult, and it is particularly difficult to make a decision that takes us away from GT Asia where we have had so much success and enjoyment,” he continued.

“The determining factor, ultimately, was that the Blancpain GT Asia Series features Suzuka on their calendar and that is something our customer really wants to do. I have spoken to David (Sonenscher – GT Asia CEO) to let him know our plans, and why we are making that choice, we’re excited about the programme, but a little saddened to leave friends behind.”