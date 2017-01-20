Grasser Racing Commits To 2017 Blancpain GT Series

Blancpain GT regular Grasser Racing Team has confirmed that it will enter the full Blancpain GT Series in 2017 which combines both the Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup schedules.

The Austrian outfit will bring a pair of Lamborghini Huracan GT3s to the series once again with a currently unconfirmed driver lineup.

Last year the team won the endurance round at the Nürburgring, and Luca Stolz and Michele Beretta drove it to the Silver Cup win in the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup.

In addition to its Blancpain programme the team is set to take part in both the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona next week and the Sebring 12 Hours in March, racing Huracan GT3s in the IMSA GTD category.

The 2017 Blancpain GT Season is once again set to kick off in Misano with the Sprint Series opener on the 1-2 of April.