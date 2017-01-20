Panis Barthez Close To Decision on Second LMP2 Ligier

As rumoured for some time, Panis Barthez Compétition have now confirmed that they are working hard to double up their 2017 LMP2 effort in the ELMS and at Le Mans to a two car Ligier JS P217 Gibson team.

Fabien Barthez and Timothé Buret will return for the team with line-ups to be confirmed after the final decision is reched over whether one or two cars can be fielded.

Olivier Panis:

“We are in the process of finalizing our 2017 program and are doing everything to bring together the financial and sports parameters that would allow us to have two LMP2 cars on track in ELMS and the 24 hours of Le Mans.

“Fabien is an integral part of the the team and its desire to continue the adventure as a driver was immediate.”

“As for Timothé, his rookie season in 2016 showed his determination to learn, his ability to progress and we would like to continue together, and by returning this season, he will be able to take advantage of his achievements to approach the circuits with more data.

Fabien Barthez:

“As a driver, this upcoming season is already in my mind, I always have this desire to learn and evolve and I look forward to finding myself behind the wheel of the new Ligier JS P217.

“We are working hard on a daily basis to study the economics of having a second LMP2 car with a confirmed driver who would bring his high-level experience to allow the young drivers to progress alongside him.

“We do not lose sight though of the “DNA” of the team which should help them to evolve and develop their career within our stable.”