Yvan Muller Racing Set For 2017 ELMS LMP3 Campaign With Norma

Yvan Muller Racing (YMR/M.Racing) has purchased a Norma M30 for a 2017 European Le Mans Series LMP3 class campaign, Norma has confirmed.

The French team will race in the full championship and will benefit from Norma’s technical assistance at the events.

“Ever since Norma announced that it was joining the LMP3 field, I’ve been keeping an eye on its developments,” said Yvan Muller. “We also visited Norma to find out about the work carried out on the M30. Even though it will obviously be a new car, I trust that it can be really successful.

Just a few weeks ago, I wasn’t even thinking about adding a new LMP3 to my fleet for the new season. But, my team and partners really wanted to enter a new car into the ELMS, so we decided to do so.”

“Welcoming Yvan’s team into the Norma family is great news for us,” added Norma’s Norbert Santos. “It’s really important for Norma that experienced and ambitious teams are able to put their trust in us. I know that Yvan will do what he needs to, to demonstrate the car’s full potential right from the first race, both in terms of technical ability as well as with the driver line-up he will announce.

“Although everything is quite intense at the moment with the launch of our new “baby”, having the confidence of a team that won the final race of the 2016 ELMS Championship is really encouraging.”

The opening round of the 2017 ELMS season is set for the 15th of April at Silverstone, once again as part a double header with the World Endurance Championship.