ARC Bratislava – Planning For a Move Up The LMP Ladder

Miro Konopka’s ARC Bratislava outfit together with Lanan Racing enter tomorrow’s Asian Le Mans Series season finale leading the LMP3 Championship and with every chance of sealing an auto entry for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Konopka though is not leaving that just to the fickle finger of racing fate and has already filed an entry for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The entry is, we believe, for an Oreca 07 but that may change before the deadline passes with a Ligier JS P217 also still in the mix, and with a plan in place to move into LMP2 in Asia too with a Ligier JS P2 in next season’s Asian Le Mans Series.

“We have had a good year so far,” said Konopka to the DSC Editor earlier today, “but the combination of two new cars and a news crew has made it very tough. A move to a single car, and to LMP2 makes sense.”

Could ARC Bratislava field a second car at Le Mans if the LMP3 class goes their way with the accompanying auto entry?

“Let’s talk about that tomorrow maybe!” Miro it seems remembers very well the occasions when the fax from the ACO said a polite ‘Non’ for previous applications!