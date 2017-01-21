Bentley Team Absolute Confirms GT Asia Entry

Reigning GT Asia Series Team’s champion Bentley Team Absolute has confirmed that it will return to the GT Asia Series in 2017 with a three Bentley Continental GT3s.

“During the 2016 end of season presentation I told our rivals that we were going to come back in 2017 and claim not just the Team’s title, but this year we want the Driver’s title as well,” Absolute Team Bentley’s Ingo Matter said.

“We’ve had a fantastic relationship with the GT Asia Series and been the most successful manufacturer in the Series across the last two seasons with any one of our teams in the battle for the podium across each of the circuits we’ve travelled to, so we’re going into 2017 full of confidence.”

Since Absolute made it’s GT Asia debut at the tail end of the 2014 season with the Bentley, Absolute’s drivers have been right in the title battle. The team has accumulated an impressive seven events across the ensuing two seasons, claiming 22 podiums in the process.

The team’s final driver lineup for 2017 is yet to be confirmed.

“As we have in past seasons, we’ll reveal the lineup on the eve of the opening round, but let’s just say, there’s a few names there to instil fear into the hearts of anyone thinking they’re going to have an easy time of it this season,” Matter explained.

“Absolute Racing are a powerhouse in Asian motorsport, and have been a regular podium finisher and outright title contender every time they’ve entered GT Asia,” Motorsport Asia Limited CEO David Sonenscher said. “They’ll be right at the top of their game this year, and if past season’s are anything to go by, they will be hard to beat, but I’m sure there will be no shortage of teams looking to push them all the way to the final round.”

The 2017 season gets underway in early March, with a two-day official test at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on 7-8, followed by the first two rounds of the season at the same venue on 10-12 March.