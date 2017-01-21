Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

High Class Racing for 2017 ELMS With LMP2 Dallara

Ex Renault Sport Trophy pair Anders Fjordbach and Dennis Andersen set to drive

dallara-p217

DSC understands that one so far unannounced 2017 LMP2 effort will come from the High Class Racing team, latterly involved with the now defunct Renault Sport Trophy.

Danish pairing Anders Fjordbach and Dennis Andersen, both of whom drove a Renault RS.01 for the team in the ELMS supporting one-make series in 2016 are understood to be slated to drive the team’s newly acquired Dallara P217 Gibson (pic above is the factory test car).

There is no news yet as to whether the team will post an entry for the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,