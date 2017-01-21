Sepang: Free Practice – Pizzitola Fastest

A pair of Free Practice sessions at Sepang Circuit for the 25 Asian Le Mans Series cars (the PS Racing CN Ligier is a withdrawal), saw the major players putting in quick times in all classes.

Fastest across both sessions was the #25 Algarve Pro Ligier Nissan of Andrea Pizzitola, the Frenchman putting in a 1:55.896 in session 1, the second fastest time of the day went to the Championship leading #35 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca Nissan (1:56.112) again in session 1 with the session topping time in session 2 falling to the #8 Race Performance Oreca Judd 1:56.224.

LMP3 bragging rights in both sessions went to Nigel Moore in the title challenging #26 Tockwith Motorsports Ligier, his times in both sessions remarkably consistent, Session 1’s 1:59.924 almost exactly matched with a 1:59.926 in Session 2. Session 1 though saw Moore one of a trio of drivers caught out at T12, the Ligier briefly into the gravel, the #77 Team NZ Porsche going off in exactly the same place soon afterwards and the #93 AAI Adess rounding out the session with another off track moment.

Behind the #26 in the order Scott Andrews set third fastest time of the day in the #99 WinEurasia Ligier 2:00.071 with the #69 Aylezo Ecotint and #67 PRT Ginettas close behind across the two session’ best times.

Tom Blomqvist set the fastest GT class time in the two sessions, the #90 FIST-Team AAI M6GT3 completing a lap in session 1 in 2:02.736 with a host of sub 2:03 times just behind set by the #3 and #5 DH Racing, Team BBT and Spirit of Race Ferraris.

A 2:10.531 from the #77 Team NZ Porsche was easily the best of the Cup class Porsche pair