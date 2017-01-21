Tockwith Motorsports: ELMS, Le Mans Entry, and Perhaps Sebring Too

The rise and rise of the Tockwith Motorsports effort from a late season 2016 LMP3 entry and a spectacular debut at Paul Ricard through to the announcement of a new Ligier LMP2 for 2017 and a title challenging run in the Asian Le Mans Series in LMP3, looks set to take further leaps in 2017.

Whatever happens tomorrow in the LMP3 running Tockwith are another team that have filed a Le Mans entry (for the team’s new Ligier Gibson) with a full season of ELMS also in prospect for the now familiar pairing of Nigel Moore and Philip Hanson, plus an as yet unannounced third driver.

Before then though there is an intensive testing programme that has initially seen the team utilising the ex Panis Barthez Ligier JS P2 (above) ahead of delivery (due 4/5 February) of the new Ligier.

That’s been to allow the drivers to adapt to the higher performance of the LMP2, testing began at Navarra before the team flew out to Buriram a fortnight ago.

Post Sepang there’s more testing planned at Motorland Aragon and Portimao with the team likely to run both older and brand new Ligiers to allow drivers more track time.

That schedule does though allow one additional race to potentially be added to the years plans if the testing and logistics come together:

“We are looking at the possibility of racing at Sebring this year. If things go to plan then the timings are fairly tight, but they do work,” said Team Principal Simon Moore. “We’d take the event seriously of course but it falls really well for us to get more race mileage with the car before our full season programme.”

Then there’s the additional programmes with what look set to be a pair of Ligier JS P3s with a likely campaign for on win the ELMS and the other yet to be decided though a run in the UK LMP3 Cup looks a likely option.

So Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup and Britcar (where the team’s Audi R8 took the Championship), via part season ELMS, onto full season Asian Le Mans Series and now to Sebring, full season ELMS and Le Mans. These boys don’t lack ambition!