Eurasia Confirm Proposed 2017 Programmes

A brief catch up with Eurasia Team Principal Mark Goddard revealed plans for multiple programmes for the 2016 ELMS front runners.

Eurasia entered their own #99 WinEurasia Ligier LMP3 this season and also handled the Jackie Chan DC racing entries in both LMP2 and LMP3.

“Whilst we are ready, willing and able to return to the ELMS we don’t currently have it in our season’s plans.

“We have submitted an entry for the Le Mans 24 Hours with an LMP2 Ligier and our major commitments for the season are going to be here in Asia.

“We’ve already announced our GT Asia programme with Aston Martin and we’re hoping too to field three cars in Formula Masters.

“In LMP3 we will field a Ligier in the 2017 Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup and a car for the full season in 2017/18 Asian Le Mans Series too. There’s a possibility of a second car for a customer too.

“Also in LMP3 we’ll be running two of the cars in the FRD Championship in China (where the Series owners own 16 Ligier JSP3s, all to be fielded by professional race teams).

“LMP2 is currently matter of ‘Watch this space!” for Asian Le Mans but we are working on programmes that possibly could bring multiple cars to the Series together with a possible GT programme with the Aston Martin too.”