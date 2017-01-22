Three More Auto Entries for the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Decided

Today’s race, and subsequently Championship results from the series finale of the Asian LMS at Sepang mean that a further three automatic entries to the Le Mans 24 Hours can now be confirmed, the final such entries before the entry deadline close on Tuesday, with the full entry to be confirmed by the ACO on 2 February.

Race wins for Algarve Pro’s #25 Ligier Nissan and Tockwith Motorsport’s #26 Ligier JS P3 in LMP3 and the failure of Team BBT to take enough points to overhaul the advantage of the #5 DH Racing Ferrari sees all three now added to a list of automatic and nominated entries that now numbers 14.

Tockwith Motorsport and DH Racing (whose Ferrari GTE Am entry will be handled by AF Corse, are first time Le Mans 24 Hours entrants as are United Autosports and TF Sport.

The nominated IMSA LMP2 effort is yet to be named though Visit Florida Racing are known to be keen to enter, and Ben Keating’s Riley Multimatic LMP2 has yet to see an announced programme.

In total the 14 cars already confirmed include:

LMP1 – 1 car (Porsche)

LMP2 – 6 cars – (3 x Ligiers confirmed, 2 x Orecas likely and one unknown)

GTE Pro – 1 car (Ford)

GTE AM – 6 cars (4 x Ferrari, 2 x Aston Martin)

Asian Le Mans Series

Algarve Pro Racing – (LMP2 place for the Championship Winners)

Tockwith Motorsport – (LMP2 place for the LMP3 Championship winners)

DH Racing – (GTE Am place for the GT Championship winners)

2016 Le Mans class winners

Porsche (the LMP1 Le Mans winner),

Signatech Alpine (the LMP2 winner),

Ford Chip Ganassi (the LM GTE Pro winner) and

Scuderia Corsa (the LM GTE Am winner)

ELMS

G-Drive Racing/ Jota Sport – LMP2 Winners

United Autosports (an LMP2 entry for the LMP3 Champions

Beechdean AMR – GTE Class Winners

JMW Motorsport – GTE class runners up

Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup

TF Sport (Aston Martin)

IMSA Nominees

Scuderia Corsa (a second GTE Ferrari Entry)

plus an as yet un-named LMP2 team