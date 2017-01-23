By Speed Factory Set For Third ELMS LMP3 Campaign

Spanish team By Speed Factory has firmed up its 2017 plans, and will enter the LMP3 class of the European Le Mans Series for a third season, with its Ligier JSP3.

In terms of drivers, the team has confirmed that Bronze drivers Tim Müller and Jürgen Krebs will pilot the car, with a third pro driver still to be confirmed.

“I´m glad to announce that Tim Müller and Jürgen Krebs will join us as Bronze drivers,” said team manager Dalius Steponavicius. “They both will bring with them loads of endurance racing and even Blancpain Series experience to the team. What is clear is that there is no limit to how much we can work with our new drivers in our winter testing programme.

“We have a lot work to do but, on their first outing with the Ligier-Nissan LMP3, they showed an extremely good pace. I´m looking forward to carrying out new test days and of course I´m also looking forward to ELMS season start, which will be our third season in the series.

“We have already scheduled an extensive testing program for February and it will be our final preparation stage ahead of ELMS start.”

The opening round of the 2017 ELMS season is set for the 15th of April at Silverstone, as part the now annual double header with the World Endurance Championship.