ESM Reveals DPi Livery

Extreme Speed Motorsports has revealed the livery its new Nissan Onroak DPis will sport for the upcoming IMSA season. Both cars will be in the team’s usual Tequila Patron colours.

This weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona will mark the competitive debut for its pair of Nissan DPis, with Scott Sharp, Ryan Dalziel, and Pipo Derani driving the #2 car, and Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek, Bruno Senna, and Brendon Hartley in the #22.

“We’re so excited to be back in the United States racing,” said Brown. “The new DPI cars are amazing. Our livery is amazing on our new Ligier Nissan NISMO can’t wait for all our fans to see our cars!”

The first on track sessions begin Thursday, January 26, before the race on January, 28th which starts at 14:30 local time in Florida.