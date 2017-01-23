Parente Set To Defend PWC Title With K-PAX

McLaren GT Factory Driver Alvaro Parente will return to racing the USA in 2017 with customer team K-PAX Racing, defending his Pirelli World Challenge title as part of the team’s three-car effort McLaren 650S GT3s alongside drivers Mike Hedlund and Bryan Sellers.

“I’m very happy to be back with K-PAX Racing for this season,” said Parente. “I get along very well with everyone on the team, and feel we all have the same goals and will push hard to win further races.

“Now that I have experience of the tracks and a strong working relationship with the team, it’s time to attack and fight hard from the start of the season. There are some changes in the championship, and together with the team, I’m sure we will be working hard to have a great 2017!

“I’m really looking forward to start working with the guys soon and start fighting for those results!”

The Portuguese driver – who won six races, and scored three podiums and pole positions en route to the title win – will tackle the 2017 season with two new teammates as K-PAX Racing aims to help secure McLaren the Manufacturers’ Championship for the second year in a row.

American sportscar veterans Bryan Sellers and Mike Hedlund will steer the #6 and #98 650S GT3s for the Californian team respectively. Sellers will compete in GT, while Hedlund will gun for the GTA class championship.

The 2017 Pirelli World Challenge season is set start with a pair of 50-minute sprint races on the streets of St Petersburg, Florida on March 10-12.