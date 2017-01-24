Tekno Autosports Announces Lineup For Bathurst Title Defence

Reigning Bathurst 12 Hour champion Tekno Autosports has announced the driver lineups for its pair of McLaren 650S GT3s set to take on the 2017 running of the Australian endurance class and defend its crown.

The team’s roster set to drive its pair of McLaren GT-supported class A PRO 650S GT3s in the race includes three confirmed McLaren factory drivers and a new face to McLaren, Jonny Kane.

Reinging Blancpain Endurance Cup champions Rob Bell and Come Ledogar will pair up with 2016 Pirelli World Champion and 2016 Bathurst 12 Hour winner Alvaro Parente in the #1 car, with Kane joined by 2016 Bathurst 1000 champion Will Davison and McLaren F1 junior driver Ben Barnicoat in the #59.

“I’ve driven the car before and I love it – they are unbelievable cars to drive,” Davison said.

“With McLaren, we are definitely going to be contenders so it’s a pretty exciting way to start the year.

“I’d love to test the car before but I did the race last year in the McLaren so it should come back to me relatively quickly.

“The cars are very different to Supercars but obviously the track knowledge is beneficial. I don’t have a huge amount of experience in GT cars but it should all even out with the other guys.

“It’s a very competitive field with the best GT drivers in the world and the best Supercar drivers so it ends up pretty even.

“The two guys in my car will be learning the circuit and I’ll be picking their brains on getting the most out of the car as well.”

In 2016 Tekno Autosports won the 12 Hour with a blend of bold strategy calls and faultess driving from Parente and teammates Jonathon Webb and Shane van Gisbergen.

The winning McLaren 650S GT3 also broke the circuit’s lap record during the race, when van Gisbergen set a blistering 2:01.5670.

The 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour is set to run from 5:45am on Sunday February 5th after Saturday’s Qualifying at 10:40am and Top 10 Shootout later in the day at 15:40pm, local time in Australia. (UTC +10)