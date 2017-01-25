Bathurst Lap Record Holder Joins Ginetta Attack

Beyond the obvious appeal of the GT3 entry at the 2017 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour there are stories galore in the other classes.

Ginetta’s G55 GT4 has been a pace setter around the world in the FIA’s junior GT class and in 2017 it makes its debut at the Australian classic with a pair of G55s on the entry for RA Motorsport, the cars actually entered via Sepang 12 Hours GT4 winners, and Asian Le Mans Ginetta LMP3 customers Aylezo Competizione.

One car is set to see Aylezo lynchpin Zen Low share the car with 22-year-old Australian, Jake Parsons, Asian Le mans LMP3 frontrunner Darren Burke and Asian Le Mans GT Cup Championship winner Shinyo Sano.

“It is a wonderful opportunity being provided by Zen and the Aylezo Competizione team,” said Parsons. “The Ginetta GT4 has proved itself in these longer endurance races, but going to Bathurst is a new challenge for everyone.

“It is going to be busy on track with the different classes delivering challenges right throughout the day. For us, keeping everything clean and remaining at the front of our class will be the aim – if we can walk away with the class win, that would be a phenomenal effort as well as elevating ourselves up the overall tree.

“The team is so enthusiastic about coming to Bathurst, it is unbelievable. It has proven it can win with its recent class win at the Sepang 12 Hours and we know we have the car to compete all day, it is now a matter of the drivers being able to do the job and I think we have the right combination to do that.”

Parsons spent 2016 racing in the Pro Mazda Championship in the US, finishing with two podium positions and has the Bathurst lap record for Formula Ford, set back in there in 2015.

The 355 horsepower, 3.7L V6 Ginetta enters class C for GT4 machinery in with a great chance up against entries from Porsche, Aston Martin and the intriguing KTM X-BOW.

“I can’t describe my excitement to finally be able to compete in the prestigious Bathurst 12 Hours this year, and it makes it even better that my maiden appearance will be with one of the most renowned British heritage brands, Ginetta,” said Zen Low, CEO Aylezo Competizione.

“Having grabbed my Sepang 12 Hours win just last month in their G55 GT4 racecar, Ginetta is a brand that’s synonymous with reliability and will keep on running when the going gets tough, making the G55 GT4 the perfect machine for this challenging endurance race.