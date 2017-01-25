Emil Frey Confirms Two Jags For Blancpain Endurance

Emil Frey has confirmed that it will enter a pair of Jaguars into the Blancpain Endurance Cup in 2017, which includes an entry into the Spa 24 Hours.

Last season the team’s effort grew to two cars for the final two rounds of the Endurance Cup season, at Spa and the Nürburgring. Christian Klien, Jonathan Hirschi and Norbert Siedler drove the #114 Emil Frey Jaguar in 2016.

The team led the 2016 Spa 24 Hours before their lead car hit trouble, but showed much improved form through the season as the team continue to catch the eye of the Manufacturer.

The team’s driver lineup is unconfirmed but is set to be announced in the coming weeks.