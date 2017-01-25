N’Race Commits To 2017 V De V

French LMP3 team N’Race has confirmed it will compete this season in the LMP3 category of the VdeV Series with a Ligier JS P3 once again.

N’Race finished third in the LMP3 category in the VdeV Series last season, with five podium finishes – three of which were second place finishes.

The team’s driver lineup for its 2017 campaign remains unchanged, with the French trio Christophe Decultot, Pierre Fontaine, and Jordan Perroy set to share its Ligier.

N’Race will also compete in the Road To Le Mans race prior to the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 17, 2017, which will again feature a mix of LMP3 and GT3 entries. The French team is exploring the opportunity of racing in the Michelin Le Mans Cup and/or the ELMS in 2017 too.