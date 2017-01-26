Century Motorsport Set For G57 Prototype Programme

Century Motorsport is set for more prototype appearances with its Ginetta G57-P2 in 2017 after a successful outing at Dubai for the inaugural 24H Proto Series event.

In Dubai the team secured two class wins and overall podiums, prompting the team to commit to prototype racing with the purchase of the Euan Baldry-inspired Ginetta G57-P2.

The team has expressed interest in racing in both the 24H Prototype Series and V de V in in 2017, in addition to considering participation in the Dutch Supercar series, all of which will allow the Ginetta G57-P2.

“This is a pretty major step for the team and one that I’m very proud of. Initially the deal to run the G57 in Estoril was quite last minute, but when we got there it just felt right, and the result confirmed that,” said Nathan Freke, Century Motorsport’s team principal.

“Since then we’ve now completed the Dubai races, taking the first G57 victory of the 2017 season, so that is absolute confirmation for me that this is the perfect next step for us.

“We’ve got a superb programme of races this year and I’m really hoping we can keep our momentum going with the G57 following the success we’ve had so far with Ben Green, Daniel & Euan McKay and Rik Breukers.”