VSR Joins Blancpain GT Asia For Inaugural Season

Vincenzo Sospiri Racing has confirmed an entry into the new Blancpain GT Asia Series with a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 for the full seven-round season.

The team headed by the ex-Lola Formula 1 driver is expanding its GT commitments after racing a in three of the four Asian Le Mans Series races with its Huracan at the tail end of 2016.

Both of VSR’s drivers will be announced in due course.

“I’m delighted to confirm that we will be joining SRO’s new Blancpain GT Series Asia championship and would like to thank Lamborghini Squadra Corse for this opportunity to continue growing with them,” said VSR team principal Vincenzo Sospiri.

“We made an encouraging debut with our Huracán GT3 at the Zhuhai round of the Asian Le Mans Series at the end of last year, and I’m looking forward to getting back on track at Sepang in April.”

The opening round of 2017’s inaugural Blancpain GT Series Asia season kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia on April 8/9.