X-ONE Racing Joins Blancpain GT Asia

New team X-ONE Racing has confirmed a Blancpain GT Asia programmes with a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 for the 2017 season.

X-ONE Racing’s entry adds another GT3 entry to the series’ inaugural list, which currently includes FFF Racing Team, Phoenix Racing Asia and Clearwater Racing.

“I am very happy to begin this new adventure,” said team principal Domenico Schiattarella. “Becoming team principal of a new outfit is definitely a matter of pride and, in this new role, I want to be as competitive as I was on the race track. I will help X-ONE’s drivers by offering as much guidance as I can from all my years of racing. I must also give special thanks to our team owner Benjamin [Fischer] for this great opportunity.

“Finally, to have the support of Lamborghini is a dream come true and I hope to repay their commitment with professionalism and results. We will compete in both Blancpain GT Series Asia and Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia, so it will be an intense season but I cannot wait to get started.”

Founded in late 2016, X-ONE Racing is the brainchild of Swiss entrepreneur and team owner Benjamin J. Fischer, and former Italian F1 driver turned team principal Domenico ‘Mimmo’ Schiattarella. Together they will manage and race a single Huracan GT3 in Blancpain GT Series Asia and take advantage of the championship’s close allegiance with Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia by also entering the one-make support category.

Indeed, that strategy is linked to the Swiss-based outfit’s plan to develop its gentleman driver racing activities all the way up to long-distance events.

The opening round of 2017’s inaugural Blancpain GT Series Asia season kicks off at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on April 8/9.