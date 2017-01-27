Angelelli Fastest In Rolex 24 Night Practice

Max Angelelli set a 1:37.757 to top the Night Practice session in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, just over a tenth quicker than the #5 Action Express Cadillac of pole-winner Joao Barbosa who managed a 1:37.757.

It wasn’t a perfect run from the WTR Cadillac however, which briefly stopped out on the circuit with a loss of power in the opening laps while Jeff Gordon was turning a wheel, bringing out a brief red flag. The car ran faultlessly after that though.

Third on the road was the #22 ESM Nissan DPi, the session proving to be the most competitive for the team’s new car. Porsche’s Brendon Hartley set the car’s best time, which was a 1:38.943, 1.1 seconds off Angelelli.

The sister ESM Nissan concluded the night running a further half tenth back in fourth, with the third Cadillac rounding off the top five.

Fastest of the global LMP2 runners was once again the #13 Rebellion Racing Oreca, which set a 1:39.998 during Stephane Sarrazin’s run in the car to put the Anglo-Swiss squad sixth overall.

Ford continued its dominance at the top in GTLM meanwhile, with Ryan Briscoe the #67 Ford GT this time setting the best time for the brand – a 1:44.242, 0.042 and 0.064 quicker than the two Porsches which slotted in second and third in the class.

Kevin Estre and Dirk Werner were the two drivers who ran fastest for Porsche, Dirk Werner, who is new to the programme, showing early promise.

Porsche also ran well in GTD, with Park Place topping the times once again. Jorg Bergmeister set the best time for the team, the German touring the circuit in 1:48.084.

It was a good session for Lexus too, with the RCF GT3 getting its first night laps in. Jack Hawksworth set a 1:48.241 in the #15, which was good enough for second fastest, marking the 3GT team’s best run of the week.

The #11 GRT Lamborghini ended up book-ending the top three.

GTD did cause the second red flag of the session, when Jeroen Mul stopped at the Bus Stop half an hour before the end.

The final Practice ahead of the Rolex 24 Hours is set for Friday at morning at 10am local time in Daytona.

FREE PRACTICE 3 TIMES >>