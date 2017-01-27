LMP Testing Available for Teams and Drivers

United Autosports Team Principal Richard Dean has been busy at Daytona International Speedway continuing to put the pieces together for the Yorkshire UK based team’s multiple programmes for the coming 2017 season.

A big part of that season will include an extensive test programme with the United Autosports team offering opportunities for both teams, and interested drivers, to join their exclusive dates.

Ligier UK have exclusive test dates for LMP3 at:

1 March – Donington Park, National

13-14 March – Snetterton

24 May – Snetterton

9-10 August – Snetterton – the Wed/Thurs before the LMP3 Cup round at Snett

Other European exclusive test days are available too:

10-12 February – Portimao, Portugal

13-14 July – Spa, Belgium

23 August – Paul Ricard (Wednesday before the ELMS race)

Interested teams and drivers should contact:

Max Gregory – max@unitedautosports.com or +44 (0)7764 746 763 for booking onto any of the above test days

Anyone interested in trying out a Ligier JS P3 at the UK test days should contact Richard Dean – Richard@unitedautosports.com or +44 (0)7850 350 296.